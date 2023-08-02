Discover ‘the forgotten’ features of Mackinac Island

You may know Sugarloaf and Arch Rock on Mackinac Island, but the island is full of so much more! Kyle Bengall from Mackinac State Historic Parks visits us on Good Day Northern Michigan to describe the endless adventures you can have on the island.

One of those adventures is the “Mackinac Forgotten Features” tour. Learn about the constantly changing features of the island along with stories for each location.

The event is happening on Aug. 5, so mark your calendar. Meet at the Avenue of Flags behind Fort Mackinac with your bike and prepare for a seven mile adventure!

The event is free and does not require registration.

Find the meeting spot at Fort Mackinac: 7125 Huron Road, Mackinac Island, MI 49757