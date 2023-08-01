Traverse City Central student gets 18 Under 18 Scholarship for community leadership

Ivy Coe, a rising senior at Traverse City Central High School, received the 18 Under 18 Scholarship through the National Society of High School Honors.

The reason? She didn’t let her mental health diagnoses stop her from being a leader and advocate in her community.

When Ivy was 14 she was diagnosed with four mood disorders. Since then, she has persevered by continuing to get straight A’s, work a part-time job, and buy her own car. On top of that, she has helped guide other teens facing struggles like her own.

Ivy joins us on the Good Day Northern Michigan couch to tell us about the scholarship and her personal journey.