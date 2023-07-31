Thomas Judd Care Center Northern Lights Run for HIV health awareness

As part of Munson’s coverage of 30+ counties in Northern Michigan, the Thomas Judd Care Center is available to talk about HIV and other health awareness.

To raise awareness for the center’s mission, they are hosting their 7th annual 5K fun run in September. The family friendly event will help inform about health around HIV and can help inform you about safe practices, whether or not you have HIV.

The event welcomes costumes and will be offering swag, prizes and a photo booth to help celebrate the fun.

Heidi Lovy from the Thomas Judd Care Center tells us about the center’s mission, the scenic 5K route, and all you need to know about the event.

Register at the Thomas Judd Care Center online.