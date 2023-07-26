Skip to Main

Ordering fun, custom artwork of your pet can benefit animals worldwide

9and10news Site Staff
One way to show your love for your pet is to put them in some fun, cute and creative artwork!

Crown & Paw isn’t just a pet portrait website, they also care about animal welfare. They’ve donated over $100,000 to nonprofits including The Humane Society and Best Friends Association. They’re also a named partner of The Humane Society International, which works to end the dog meat trade in China and South Korea.

Adam Reed from Crown & Paw joins us to talk more about his company and how your order can help animals in need.

