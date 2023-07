Michelle Sider

Mixed media artist Michelle Sider will be featured in the 31st Annual Art Leelanau 2023 Annual Exhibit and Benefit.

Guests will enjoy a summer evening filled with art, live music by The Springtails, and food by Island Thyme Catering.

All proceeds benefit programming for the Old Art Building, for both youth and adult students, throughout the year. The event includes early access to the exhibition.