Benefit dinner for local mom fighting stage 4 breast cancer

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Clare Church of the Nazarene will be holding a benefit for a young woman fighting stage 4 breast cancer.

In June 2018, at the age of 27, Tiffany was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer. Tiffany had been married for a few years and she had a seven-month-old baby girl. After a year of conventional treatment, Tiffany went into remission for four years. February 2023, Tiffany found out after a visit to the ER that the cancer had returned and was in her liver, brain, and bones. She was told that she now had Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer. Her daughter is now five years old and Tiffany has since started conventional treatment again. With this new diagnosis, Tiffany has been traveling from Michigan to California to receive some of the best Integrative Cancer care in the country. Tiffany is holding on tight to her family and praying for a miracle.

The benefit on Aug. 5 will help Tiffany continue her treatment in California, as she is paying out of pocket. It starts at 3 p.m. and will include a pasta dinner, a silent auction, a bake sale, a 50/50 raffle, and a live auction starting at 5 p.m.

Leah Degase and Monica McGuire, who are helping with the dinner, tell us more.

To attend the dinner visit the Tiffany Slater Benefit Dinner Facebook page. To support this wonderful cause join the Tiffany Tribe Facebook group. If you are unable to attend but still wish to show your support you can donate through the Tiffany Slater Venmo page.