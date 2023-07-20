We’re Offscript with Stand Up for Great Lakes

We’re Offscript is a casual, fun and light-hearted weekly podcast to get to know influential people in Michigan beyond their titles.

This week, We’re Offscript with Jeff Guy, Kwin Morris, and Joe Lorenz of Stand Up for Great Lakes about what kind of snacks hit best for a stand up paddle board trip dozens of miles across the Great Lakes, the best Peloton instructors, and how the pyramids were made.

Stand Up for Great Lakes is all about protecting, educating and standing up for all great lakes, rivers and streams. For more about their mission and accomplishments, click here.

