Help keep the light shining at the North Manitou lighthouse Rally and Crib Cruise

Lighthouses are a staple of Northern Michigan

While they’re a source of pride, they also need a lot of work. That’s where the North Manitou Light Keepers come in.

Their mission is to restore the North Manitou Shoal Light Station, educate the public and create a community of stewardship for the lighthouse.

The Lightkeeper Rally and Crib Cruise is happening in Leland on Thursday, July 20. There’s no cost but an RSVP is appreciated. Please email shine@northmanitoulightkeepers.org

The catered gathering is on the Leland River behind Main Street Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m., where the NMLK team will discuss efforts to restore the Crib and open it for overnight stays.