Patrick’s Heavy Ride, Norte’s biggest fundraiser of the year, has options for all riders

In 10 days, Norte will take off on their fifth annual Patrick’s Heavy Ride.

It started when Patrick Cotant rode 90 miles to raise awareness and funds for Norte. In four years, friends joined him to help Patrick Heavy become Norte’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Since then, the event has helped raise $70,000 to help more children ride bikes and connect with their community in Northern Michigan.

There are three different options for riders of all ages and abilities: 20 miles, 55 miles, and 90 miles. All rides start and end at Darrow Park in Traverse City, and the routes take riders through some of the most beautiful scenery in Leelanau County.

Wes Sovis and Jill Sill from Norte is here to tell us how important this fundraiser is for their organization.