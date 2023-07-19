Golf outing to benefit Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City

Addiction Treatment Services helps so many people in the Traverse City region, but now they need your help.

Nancy Dow and Pastor Tim Jahn have an important fundraiser coming up they want you to know about.

Proceeds from the 2023 Charity Recovery Golf Outing will go to Addiction Treatment Services and the Baby Pantry of Advent Lutheran Church.

ATS promotes the overall health, wellness, and recovery of individuals impacted by substance use and behavioral health issues by meeting the treatment needs of clients and community.

The Baby Pantry of Advent Lutheran church distributes diapers, baby food, hundreds of formulas, cereal, wipes, and lotions for families in Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Leelanau Counties.

For more information about Advent Church’s community programs visit their website, for more information on their Baby Pantry visit this webpage.