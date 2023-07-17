PriorityMOM maternity program helps moms stay healthy before and after birth

There’s so much to know for first time expecting moms, especially making healthy decisions. That’s where PriorityMOM comes into play.

Since Priority Health launched the program in summer 2021, PriorityMOM has supported more than 1,200 members. Priority Health says it’s resulted in a 16% reduction in emergency department visits for mothers.

The goal of the program is to walk expectant mothers through their pregnancy, offer support and reduce the cost of maternity care, preterm births and postpartum readmissions.

Kristy Vansickle, supervisor of outpatient case and disease management for Priority Health, joins us to talk about how just simple discussions and awareness can go a long way.