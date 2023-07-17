Local teens opening for Five for Fighting at Interlochen Arts Festival

This Sunday July 23rd John Ondrasik, more commonly known as “Five For Fighting”, will take the stage at Interlochen Center for the Arts. With such timeless hits as “Superman”, “100 Years”, and “The Riddle,” John’s music has spanned decades.

“Five For Fighting” will be joined onstage by an opening act comprised of Interlochen Center for the Arts students Clara Devey, Zinnia Dungjen, and Audrey Mason. With a pop folk sound and an uncanny ability to write music, the trio are excited for the opportunity to open for such a legendary musical act.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Interlochen Center for the Arts event page.

Clara, 18, graduated from the Academy in May as a four-year singer-songwriter major. A resident of Interlochen, she plays piano, guitar, and horn and describes her songwriting style as “a folky, jazzy, indie type of vibe.” She recently released her debut EP, Perspective, under the name “clara bryn.”

Zinnia, 16, is a Cedar-based artist who will be a second-year junior at Interlochen Arts Academy in the fall. She has been writing songs and singing at open mics since she was three years old. Her songs are a unique blend of alternative, jazz, and indie pop styles.

Audrey, 15, is a singer/songwriter based in Traverse City. Mason’s indie, folk, and alternative-influenced music flows like the Great Lakes where she was raised. She hopes her songs create unity, power and joy for the people who listen to them.