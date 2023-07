We’re Offscript is a casual, fun and light-hearted weekly podcast to get to know influential people in Michigan beyond their titles.

This week We’re Offscript with co-anchors of 9&10 News at 5, David Lyden and Katie Birecki, about the aftermath of receiving a gag gift you didn’t know was supposed to be a gag gift, printer etiquette at work, and the latest TV shows they’re binging.

You can find new episodes of We’re Offscript every Thursday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and SoundCloud.