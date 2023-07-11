Run for a cause with Great Lakes Recovery Centers in the Eastern U.P.

The need for behavioral health services is always going to be there, but sometimes the funding isn’t.

One way the Great Lakes Recovery Centers is getting that much-needed funding is through their Run for Recovery.

This year there will be a 10K, 5K, and walking events across Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie and L’Anse. The event starts on July 19 at 6:00 p.m. Online registration ends on July 17 but onsite registration is accepted the day of the event.

Money from the run will go to help people get services they may not be able to pay for.

Joining us now to talk more about the center and Run for Recovery is Amy Poirier from Great Lakes Recovery Centers.