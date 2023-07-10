New report warns about hidden risk at Michigan beaches

As Michiganders return to local beaches this summer, a new report warns that more work is needed to ensure that all waters are safe for swimming.

Environment Michigan Research & Policy Center found that in 2022, 90 Michigan beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one testing day. Pathogens pose risk at 43 percent of Michigan beaches.

Polluted runoff from roads and parking lots, overflowing or failing sewer systems, and industrial livestock operations are common sources of contamination that can put swimmers’ health at risk and lead authorities to close beaches or issue health advisories.

John Rumpler, director of Clean Water joins us to help us dive deep into the hidden issue that many not know about.