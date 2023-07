Humane Societies in Michigan always need your help, but especially during the summers when support is not always there.

The Humane Society of Midland County wants to share their message to help find the pets they have a forever family.

Jesse Fletcher from the Humane Society joins us now to talk about their Paws for a Cause fundraiser going on Tuesday.

The event is happening at the Holiday Inn Midland on July 11 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Click here for more info.