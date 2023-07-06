We’re Offscript is a casual, fun and light-hearted weekly podcast to get to know influential people in Michigan beyond their titles.

This week We’re Offscript with Andrew Doud, the owner of America’s oldest grocery store Doud’s Market, about the journey to get fresh produce onto Mackinac Island to sell daily, the hilarious ending to asking for his first time off work as a teenager, and the best sandwich explained layer by layer.

You can find new episodes of We’re Offscript every Thursday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and SoundCloud.



