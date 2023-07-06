Hook & Hunting: Fishing Old and New event taking place at the Lake County Historical Museum

The Lake County Historical Museum is holding an event this weekend that aims to celebrate great fishing by looking back at the past.

The “Fishing Old and New” event takes place Saturday at the Lake County Historical Museum from noon to 4 p.m. for their Lake County History Day.

Re-enactors of the 1900s will show visitors what a fishing camp looked like generations ago, and there will also be demonstrations for the Traveling Michigan Fishing History Museum.

Anyone who comes to the event can learn unique facts about our fishing history, like how some of your favorite fish to catch got into the waterways.

Besides the exhibits, there will be a ton of fun activities to enjoy, like a minnow race, a “what is it” contest and opportunities to try your hand at casting a line in the water.