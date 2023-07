Next weekend is the 16th annual Indian River Kayak-Bike Biathlon.

The biathlon includes more than 2 miles of kayaking and over 11-miles of cycling. It’s happening Sunday, July 23, 9-11 a.m. at DeVoe Beach on Burt Lake. The event coincides with Indian River’s SummerFest, July 21-23.

Brent Bolin from Top of Michigan Trails Council, which puts on the race, is here to tell us more.