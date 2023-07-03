Eric Brazeal talks to Harlem Globe Trotter Star Fatima ‘TNT’ Lister

The Harlem Globe Trotters have been bringing fan support and entertainment to communities for nearly 90 years, all around the globe.

In 2002, the team was recognized again as one of the world’s most influential basketball teams when they received basketball’s highest honor with induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Over the years the basketball team has featured many basketball players with commitment to actions of goodwill.

Eric Brazeal gets the chance to talk to current team member Fatima “TNT” Lister about her experience as an athlete and what it’s like being on the Globe Trotter team.



