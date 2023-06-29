Wellness for the Family: Healthy meal and snack ideas for the whole family

For most young kids, schools our for the summer and that means summer sports season is here.

And for traveling families on vacation, or at all-day tourneys, packing for the occasion is a must.

According to the CDC, 54.1% of children aged 6-17 years participated in sports in 2020, which comes out to be one in two children.

It’s important for your child to receive healthy snacks and plenty of water to keep up with the summer sun and exercise.

So we brought our friend Shanthi Apollo from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan onto ‘the four’ to share meal and snack ideas for your child, and your whole family.