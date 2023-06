A Kalkaska native is now an international best-selling author and an expert in cybersecurity.

Ken Underhill says he’s fed up with Hollywood’s portrayal of cybersecurity pros as “hackers in a dark basement,” so he’s working to improve diversity in the industry. He’s now trained more than one million people.

Ken graduated from Kalkaska High School in 1999. He’s the co-author of “Hack the Cybersecurity Interview: A complete interview preparation guide for jumpstarting your cybersecurity career.”