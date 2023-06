Tuesday, June 27 is National HIV Testing Day.

It’s important to get tested for HIV if you’re sexually active or at high risk, but many people have concerns about their confidentiality. That’s why Walgreens is making sure you can get free and confidential HIV tests on Tuesday.

Brad McElya, director of specialty health solutions at Walgreens, tells us more about when and how you can get tested. You can use this interactive map to find a participating Walgreens near you.