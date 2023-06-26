Traverse City Boom Boom Club prepares for July 4 fireworks show

Despite some pretty dry conditions, the Traverse City Boom Boom Club is getting ready for this year’s firework show.

The TC Boom Boom Club fireworks production happens every year during the National Cherry Festival on July 4. The show is located at the Traverse City Open Space on West Grand Traverse Bay. Gates open at 8:30 p.m., and the show starts at 10:30 p.m.

Kat Paye from the National Cherry Festival is telling us more about their ongoing relationship with the TC Boom Boom Club.

The fireworks club is a non-profit organization. If you would like to donate, you can click here.