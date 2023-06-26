Grand Traverse Resort and Spa’s Tequila and Tacos event

Get ready to ignite your taste buds and embark on an extraordinary adventure at Grand Traverse Resort’s Tequila & Tacos event.

The resort has carefully curated an impressive lineup of 24 tequila brands, and what’s better with tequila than some Mexican cuisine? They’ll be dishing out an assortment of tacos including blackened chicken, marinated pork, spiced grilled skirt steak, and shrimp. Plus there’s dessert! Enjoy a delicious cinnamon-sugared churro taco topped with citrus whipped cream and mango pineapple salsa.

Whether you’re a seasoned tequila connoisseur or just starting your journey, this event is the perfect opportunity to expand your knowledge. Featured tequila brands range from everyday favorites to ultra-premium.

Chef Uston from the resort joins us in the kitchen to tell us more about this mouthwatering event happening July 1.