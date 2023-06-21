Relax and glamp ‘Under the Stars’

Under the Stars Glamping joins us on Good Day Northern Michigan to share their camping comfort and options.

The company provides comfort and luxury, all while still being able to enjoy the great outdoors.

On top of camping, the service provides for picnics, weddings, and even slumber parties!

If you want to experience glamping for yourself, they are partnering with McCormick Farmz in Wolverine for the first Annual Lavender Festival in July.

Under the Stars Glamping is donating an overnight stay for six to the festival, that will help raise funds for the Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan, on July 14.

If you want the luxurious night for six for you, your friends, or your family, be sure to head online to start bidding on the chance between June 22 - July 2.

