Let your talent shine at the Lil’ Big Shots Talent Show in Manistee

Shirley Madden from the Manistee County Blue Tigers joins us on the Good Day couch to tell us about the Lil’ Big Shots Talent Show coming to Manistee.

The Little Big Shots Talent show in Manistee was created by the Blue Tigers, inspired by the TV show hosted by Steve Harvey, “The Little Big Shots.”

Shirley explains the importance that talent shows have to her and the community, by helping to empower those who perform.

The Lil’ Big Shots performances will be held July 1 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee.

