The Muskegon River Throw Down takes place June 24 and 25 at the mouth of the Muskegon River on Houghton Lake, for its sixth year.

The event features a race on Saturday and one on Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.

Sean Brabant from the Roscommon County Canoe Racing Assn. joins us on Good Day to tell you more about what to expect during the family friendly weekend.

Find out how to register, where to park, and more about the Roscommon County Canoe Racing Assn. here.