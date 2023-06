For children - or anyone - on the autism spectrum, Carter Kits were created to provide sensory tools to help during overwhelming events such as emergency situations.

The Osceola County EMS has recently been funded to provide 50 kits for the Osceola County first responder trucks.

The kits are ready to use and provide important care for those in traumatic situations. Jenny Edstrom from the Osceola County EMS, talks more about their importance and gives us a sneak peek inside the kits.