Iconic Music is Back At the Cadillac Pavilion With The Clam Lake Band

For 48 years, The Clam Lake Band as we know it has been providing music to the ears of the Cadillac community. On June 26 at 7 p.m., the music will return once again for their summer concert series.

Located at the Rotary Pavilion on Lake Cadillac, enjoy free concert music provided by local volunteer musicians who want to dust off their instruments and have a good time!

Two musicians from the band, Bob Maccord and Bill George, join is on the couch to talk about the event and the band’s fun history!

Fun facts: The Clam Lake Band was first providing music to the Cadillac community in 1876. The band’s full name is also The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band - but don’t let that get you fooled!

Find out more about the band’s schedule and address of the pavilion here.