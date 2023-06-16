Chateau Chantel Celebrates 30 Years of Jazz at Sunset

Jazz has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past decades or so and this brings the musical genre full circle when it comes to the on-going music series hosted at Chateau Chantal, “Jazz at Sunset”. For 30 years the vineyard and event space has been hosting the evening jazz series as a way to welcome the community into the space and experience the wonders of natural Michigan as a backdrop for world-renowned musicians.

But the joy of the creative does not stop there, the musicians have also welcomed an improvisational water colorist to join them on stage while they play.

For those looking to experience “Jazz at Sunset” head over to the Chateau Chantal website to reserve your spot, but act quickly as these events fill up fast and have become incredibly popular for residents and visitors alike.