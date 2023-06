A 2019 Miraval survey reported nearly 60% of male respondents were interested in adopting more self-care into their everyday lives, and June serves as a reminder to care for the men and male figures in our lives. Especially when it comes to their health and well-being.

That’s because June is Men’s Health Month and Father’s Day is right around the corner.

And here with us to discuss self-care tips and offer inspiration is our friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Apollo.