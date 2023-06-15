New Tool ‘PriceSlide’ Developed In Michigan Helps to Promote Beer Run

When it comes to ticketed events things can get...frustrating. From ticket seller fees to scam artists to scalpers there are more than enough predators hoping to take advantage of people looking to have a good time. Seeing this as an on-going problem with no light at the end of the tunnel, innovators in Michigan developed the online tool, PriceSlide.com.

Currently being utilized by a variety of industries to document the full extent and capabilities of the online platform, PriceSlide utilizes collective bargaining so that all of its members pay the same price for their tickets. By “joining forces” with other concert goers this allows for the bulk ticket prices, collective bargaining opportunities, and cuts out the middle men that more often than not are gaming the system.

PriceSlide is wasting no time getting involved in the community to showcase it’s value, being utilized at the upcoming Fuel Fest and Beer Run taking place in Gaylord.

For more information visit PriceSlide.com.