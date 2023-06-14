Get Ready to Go Brew to Brew On Betsie Valley Trail

Betsie Valley Trail is a biking and walking trail connecting Frankfort to Thompsonville in Benzie County.

The 22-mile trail takes you along forests and wetlands. It is perfect for those you like to spend time in nature and take a pit stop in one of the towns along the way for ice cream and more!

This summer, The Friends of Betsie Valley Trail are getting ready to add some extra summer fun to get you out on the trail!

June 24 is their upcoming event “Brew to Brew Trail Day.” A $25 minimum donation will get you vouchers for two beers - one at Stormcloud Brewery and the other for Five Shores Brewery.

Jim Gribble joins us on the Good Day couch to talk more about this event and the other fun summer plans that the Friends of Betsie Valley have planned.

Learn more about Betsie Valley Trail and their events.