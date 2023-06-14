Get Inspired at the 34th Annual Parade of Homes In Grand Traverse Co.

It’s the perfect time of year for home renovation, decorating and landscaping, but maybe you need some ideas to get you started.

That’s why the Parade of Homes in Grand Traverse County is a great chance to see the latest trends. Whether buying, building or remodeling, the parade offers the chance to tour homes for endless inspiration. Experts will also be on-site to answer all visitors’ questions.

Caroline Haugen from the Grand Traverse Area Home Builders Association is telling us more about the 34th annual event.

The Parade of Homes is Thursday, June 15 to Sunday, June 18. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 at the door. You can purchase online or at one of these locations: Oleson’s Stores, Bayview Flooring, Northern Building Supply, Floor Covering Brokers or the HBAGTA office.