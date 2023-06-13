Pinnacle Trucking Celebrates 10 Years of Truck Driver Training

Tim Baker, owner of Pinnacle Truck Driver Training in Cadillac, joins us on the couch to discuss the trucking industry. He explains the hard work that students have put in and the challenges they may face when deciding to become an over the road trucker.

He describes what the 6-week course at the school offers including earning your learner permit and utilizing the truck simulator.

Over the past 10 years, they have trained thousands of students to become drivers.

Join Pinnacle Trucking in Cadillac to celebrate their milestone of 10 years of business, with live music and Michigan Craft beverages.

The celebration will be Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at 3518 Chad Dr. in Cadillac.

If you’re interested in trying a new career, contact Pinnacle Truck Driver Training.