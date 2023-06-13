Enjoy a Professionally Prepared Meal and Meet the Creators at Black Star Farms

Black Star Farms is hosting two special events at their new Bistro Polaris.

Estate Chef John Korycki and cookbook author and founder of the Italian fine food importer Manicaretti, Rolando Beramendi, will share their passion for seasonally-inspired food based on tradition, made simple and delicious. Chef Korycki and Rolando met in 2002 at an Italian wine tasting in Kansas City. They quickly became friends after sharing their passion for Italy and its culinary traditions.

Meet the special guests, followed by either a wine-paired five-course dinner or a four-course brunch, where local ingredients from area farms, creameries, and more will take center stage.

Chef Korycki tells us more about the unique opportunity you can only experience at Black Star Farms.

You can attend the dinner on Saturday, June 17 from 6 to 9 p.m., or the brunch on Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here to get tickets and find out more.