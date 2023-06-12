Silver Birch Resort Offers Unique, Luxurious Dome Camping Experience

If you’re looking to combine camping with a hotel/resort experience, we’ve got you covered.

“Glamping” is all about enjoying the great outdoors without having to rough it, and Silver Birch Resort is a great place to start.

They recently opened 12 unique spots to stay on their property. These 13-foot tall domes are fully furnished with exotic furniture and all the comforts of home. They come with electricity, air conditioning, private bathroom and a kitchen area. Just outside is a barbecue, hammock, and fire-pit.

Your camping purist friends might tease you for glamping...until they get jealous seeing these sites!

Rob and Sarah Evina from Silver Birch Resort are here to tell us more.