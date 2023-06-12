‘Paws With A Cause’ Raises and Trains Assistance Dogs for Those In Need

You know it’s going to be a Good Day when there’s a dog on the show. Dogs can boost your spirit no matter what you’re going through.

That’s why Paws With A Cause is here. Their organization’s goal is to enhance the independence and quality of life for people with disabilities nationally through custom-trained Assistance Dogs. They also raise awareness of the rights and roles of Assistance Dog Teams through education and advocacy.

Catherine and Michael Bulliotti, along with 10-month-old puppy Vino, are telling us more about how these happy helpers do their jobs.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent for Paws With A Cause puppies, you can find more information on their website.