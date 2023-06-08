Hook & Hunting: High Heat Means You Might See More Fish Kills

Has it been a little too hot for you lately? Well, you’re not alone. The summer heat can make things stressful for fish as well.

You might find dead fish and other aquatic species on shorelines as summers heats up. High heat reduces levels of dissolved oxygen in nutrient rich lakes, which fish need to survive. That, on top of other environmental stress, can lead to fish kills.

“People start to see it and they’re worried that there’s a disease or someone put a chemical or something in the lakes, and it’s usually more of a natural cause,” said Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator for the DNR.

The DNR says you should still report fish kills just in case. You can do that on their website.