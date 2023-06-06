Landing Dance Academy In Cadillac Needs Your Help to Perform at Disney

The Landing Dance Academy in Cadillac is heading to Disney to perform!

They’re taking a group of 29 dancers to dance at Disney this summer in June! It’s a huge opportunity that not a lot of students get. They worked extremely hard for months, but now they need the community’s support to get there. They’re holding a fundraiser on Wednesday, June 14 at the Cadillac Grill to help the students pay for their food while at Disney.

Mackenzie Gabara and some of her students from The Landing Dance Academy join us to talk more about this exciting opportunity.

Starting at 4 p.m. next Wednesday, Cadillac Grill will offer a limited menu for the evening, with proceeds going directly to the Collective. Reservations are not required but recommended. Call 231-775-3663.



