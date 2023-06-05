Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Fantastic Home Tucked Away in the Woods of Williamsburg

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, David Lyden and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to a fantastic home in Williamsburg.

Tucked away in the woods off M-72 is a gorgeous family home with amenities galore and over nine and a half acres of privacy.

The home spans three floors and boasts five bedrooms and three and a half baths.

The stunning master bath is equipped with two vanities, shower and soaking tub, and the suite even has it’s own private balcony.

No matter which floor you’re on, you’ll find some fantastic spaces for entertaining.

One of the many highlights of the property is the amazing in-ground pool, perfect for hot summer days and pool parties.

The home is also surrounded by state land and trails. It’s only a short drive away from world class golf, skiing and boating. It’s also the perfect place to use your green thumb