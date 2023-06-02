The One Up XP Show Podcast - Episode 73: Stumble Guys, WMU Rocket League Invitational

We take you into Stumble Guys, a carbon copy of Fall Guys with almost no difference. It can be found on all platforms and is just as fun as Fall Guys! Me and Klam try to rack up all of the wins!

We also take you to Kalamazoo, Michigan and attend the Western Michigan University’s Esports team for their Rocket League Invitational!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!