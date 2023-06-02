The One Up XP Show - Episode 68: Slapshot: Rebound, Flight Simulator with Co-Workers

Me, Klam, Adam, BigBrrrr, Cody and Jake play a free hockey game on pc called Slapshot Rebound! 3v3 custom lobbies and it gets wild!

We also take Flight Simulator to work and put some of my co-workers to the test! David Lyden and Michael Benson fly some Top Gun missions and try to land commercial planes!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!