The One Up XP Show - Episode 64: Modded Minecraft, Keith Brown

We take you into my modded Minecraft server! I use All The Mods 8 and boy is a crazy fun server to play on! You can join as well if you play modded Minecraft and want in!

We sit down with Keith Brown! Keith is an game lover, voice actor and a has a past of professional music! Keith has a nationally syndicated radio show called GAMEPLAY which he created and produces here in Northern Michigan! You can check it out on Interlochen Public Radio every Saturday at 8pm or Tuesday evenings as well. You can also stream it anytime you’d like here: https://www.interlochenpublicradio.org/gameplay

You can also catch up with Keith on his:

twitter: @keithbrownvoice

Insta: @KeithBrownVoice

