The One Up XP Show - Episode 63: Fortnite Chapter 4, Dr. Matthew Thompson

We dive into the new chapter of Fortnite! A new map and a whole new landscape to venture into! Me, Richard Bonez, his nephew and one of his viewers drop 36 kills and a victory royale! Check it out!

We also dive into the world of Video Game Music! We sit down with Univerity of Michigan’s Dr. Matthew Thompson who has a class on Video Game Music! We talk at length about this class but also what kids or parents can do if this is something someone looks to pursue in the future! A lot of information that you can check out!

Check out Dr. Matthew Thompson here: https://smtd.umich.edu/faculty-profiles/matthew-thompson/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!