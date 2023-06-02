The One Up XP Show - Episode 58: Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Lawrence Tech University Esports

Thunderklam and I take you into the new Call of Duty and test out some of the game modes! It feels and plays so much better than the beta!

We also sit down with Lawrence Tech University’s Esports program! Danielle Sirekis is their Head Coach and is building a program that is taking off! Danielle wears a lot of hats but talks to us about what is unique about their program, what is working and why it is working!

If you would like more information on Lawrence Tech you can head to their website: https://ltuathletics.com/sports/esports

