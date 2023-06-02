The One Up XP Show - Episode 55: PGA Tour 2k21, Soniqs Pro PUBG Player Shrimzy

We take you into PGA Tour 2K21! We play some custom courses created by the community as we gear up for PGA Tour 2K22 next week!

We also sit down with Soniqs Professional PUBG Player Shrimzy! One of the best players on one of the best teams in the world! A ton of wins and even a world championship under his belt! We talk to Shrimzy about how Soniqs became so dominant and how they have stayed that way for the last several years!

If you want to see more about Soniqs or Shrimzy:

Twitch.tv/shrimzy

Twitter - @ShrimzyPUBg

Twitter - @soniqsesports

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!