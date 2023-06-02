The One Up XP Show - Episode 54: Fortnite, St. Clair College Esports

We take you into the new season of Fortnite! Klam, Brrrr, Richard Bonez and I see if we can get that victory royale! A fun new season and Richard proves to be clutch when needed!

We also sit down with Shaun Byrne the Varsity Director & Esports Professor at St. Clair College! They are based out of Windsor, Ontario with an Esports curriculum and a brand new Esports Arena!

If you would like to check out St. Clair College head here: https://www.stclaircollege.ca/

