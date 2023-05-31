Support Suicide Prevention at the 7th Annual Cheese Cup Fishing Tournament

Saturday, June 3 in Traverse City, anglers will be tying their flies and getting ready for The Northern Angler Fly Shop’s 7th Annual Cheese Cup.

All the money from the event will go to Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan to help with their suicide prevention programs.

The cheese cup was created to bring awareness to depression and suicide, all while honoring a friend. Brian Pitser, owner of The Northern Angler, is here to tell us more.

Teams of 1-2 anglers can pursue the largest fish in a given category (bluegill, bass, carp, pike) and compete for the Grand Slam (any three species) or Super Slam (all four species). Fishing goes from 6:30 a.m. until the 2:30 p.m. cutoff. Click here to register and find out more.